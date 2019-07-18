Groupe Renault and Coscharis Group start partnership to produce and distribute Renault vehicles in Nigeria

The Coscharis Group plant will start assembling Renault Logan and Renault Duster and will distribute the cars through their sales network throughout the country starting October 2019.

Groupe Renault is leader in Africa with 18% market share.

Boulogne-Billancourt and Lagos, July 18, 2019: Groupe Renault and Coscharis Group mark today the start of a strong cooperation including production and distribution of vehicles in Nigeria.

Renault Logan and Renault Duster will be assembled in the existing Coscharis Assembly facility in Lagos starting October 2019. Renault Kwid and Renault Oroch will be imported from Brazil. These four vehicles will be distributed through the Coscharis Motors sales network throughout Nigeria.

Groupe Renault is leading the African continent with an 18% market share. In 2018, Groupe Renault sold more than 216 000 vehicles in Africa. The most important countries in sales volume are currently Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, Egypt. The group’s objective is to maintain its leadership within these countries and respond to the demand of the new emerging middle class of the countries like Nigeria.

Commenting on this new business collaboration, the President / CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said: “This partnership is to showcase another initiative from our great organization through one of our subsidiaries, Coscharis Motors, to further create value as a key player in the automobile industry in Nigeria; we are glad to celebrate the confidence the renowned brand, Renault reposed in us to represent them in Nigeria. This milestone marks another step in the evolution of our organization towards remaining timeless in its relevance.”

According to Maduka: “this partnership is to further delight the esteemed loyal customers and prospects alike, especially towards providing them a bouquet of more options and value for money.”

In his words: “We are committed to broadening our dealership scope when such opportunity as this happens, since it is “a strategic opportunity to deliver capable, refined and cost-effective vehicle models to our ever loyal customers.”

SOURCE: RENAULT