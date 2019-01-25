Groupe PSA recognized by CDP as a leader on climate change

Groupe PSA has been highlighted as a global leader on corporate climate action by environmental impact non-profit CDP, achieving a place on the “CDP Climate Change A List”.

The Groupe has been recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its 2018 disclosure to CDP.

Groupe PSA had been included in CDP’s “A List” for the first time in 2016.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Groupe PSA, said:”We are very honoured to be recognized by CDP as a leader in the transition to a new sustainable economy. Reducing our vehicles’ environmental impact has been one of the major challenges guiding our technological choices for more than 20 years, with innovative solutions that are publicly recognized for their effectiveness in reducing CO 2 emissions. Today, we are all mobilized to meet the challenges of the energy transition and offer our customers clean and sustainable mobility solutions to guarantee their freedom of movement.”

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP’s “A List” this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It’s clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the “A List” companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals”.

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP, for independent assessment. In 2018, companies were requested to do so by over 650 investors with over US$87 trillion in assets, and 115 major purchasing organizations with US$3.3 trillion in purchasing power. Companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP “Climate Change A List” are available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their climate disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks. It also takes into account their demonstration of best practices and their environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The full methodology and criteria for the “Climate Change A List” are available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under ‘CDP scoring methodologies 2018’.

Source: PSA