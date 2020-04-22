Groupe PSA: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration document

Groupe PSA announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document

   April 22nd, 2020

Groupe PSA announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document. The latter has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and registered under D.20-0327, on April 21, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on the Group’s web site www.groupe-psa.com/en, in its “Regulated Information” section. This report is also available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • the 2019 financial report;
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on the report of the Managing Board and on the 2019 consolidated financial statements;
  • details of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Groupe PSA’s shareholders can receive an electronic copy of the 2019 Universal Registration Document upon request by email: communication-financiere@mpsa.com.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA

Close
Close