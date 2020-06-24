Groupe PSA introduces Distrigo Relay in the UK for improved parts distribution and service

Groupe PSA is extending its Distrigo multi-brand spare parts distribution service with a secondary network, Distrigo Relay, to offer greater parts support to its UK trade businesses and partners.

Launched in 2017, Distrigo is Groupe PSA’s parts distribution service, providing Original Equipment and remanufactured parts for all PSA Brands and multi-brand Eurorepar and supplier brand ranges covering all vehicle makes. With 21 distribution centres in the UK, Distrigo provides nationwide coverage for the PSA Dealer & Retail networks, the Group’s Eurorepar Car Service network that is set to grow from 160 to 300 garages and the independent aftermarket.

With Vauxhall, the latest brand to be fully supported by Distrigo, the new Distrigo Relay network will supply the same range of parts across 25 Distrigo Relay centres in the UK to independent trade businesses, providing a one-stop shop for all spare parts and equipment.

With Distrigo Relay, Groupe PSA will be able to extend its comprehensive range of parts, competitive prices and technical expertise across the UK, with multiple daily delivery options also available. Relay will not only improve Distrigo’ s parts supply and delivery times, it will enhance the already competitive product offer of all makes parts and grow its market strength in original manufacturer parts, ensuring it provides businesses with a complete service and offer.

Richard Dyson, Groupe PSA Parts and Service Director UK, said: “Distrigo has been a great success in both offering an excellent service to our customers and reducing the distribution cost of parts.

“Being able to offer all makes parts through Eurorepar and supplier brands (such as Bosch, Nissens & Valeo), our Original equipment portfolio has delivered an unbeatable product and price offer. Distrigo Relay ensures we improve the UK coverage and have the ability to improve the service we offer the independent trade.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall