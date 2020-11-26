Groupe PSA appoints Andy Hall as new LCV and Strategy Director

Groupe PSA has appointed Andy Hall to the newly created role of LCV and Strategy Director for Peugeot, Citroën, and DS Automobiles in the UK with immediate effect.

As LCV Director, Andy will oversee the LCV business for Peugeot and Citroën to ensure a clear strategic focus on the needs of light commercial vehicle customers. The creation of the new role highlights Groupe PSA’s commitment to strengthen the Groupe’s position in light commercial vehicles sector.

As a Strategy Director, Andy will oversee the development of key strategic projects across the business for all three brands, to ensure that Groupe PSA remains focused on adapting the business for future developments in the automotive industry to ensure the Group maintains its competitive advantage.

Alison Jones, Group Managing Director UK, & Senior Vice President, Groupe PSA, said: “I am very happy to welcome Andy into his new role as LCV and Strategy Director. This brand new role outlines our commitment in particular to the LCV sector and our van customers, as we focus on growing our business through our customer experience. Andy brings with him a wide breadth of experience and is ideally placed to take on this role. I wish him the very best.”

Speaking of his new appointment, Andy Hall, LCV and Strategy Director, said: “I am very excited about my new role within Groupe PSA. These are challenging times for the whole industry, but I am excited to get properly started and am looking forward to working with my new colleagues.”

Andy Hall was previously Director of Eurorepar Car Service and the Independent Aftermarket, responsible for developing Groupe PSA’s multibrand aftermarket parts strategy and its independent garage network in the UK. He oversaw the growth of the network and the development of the Group’s Eurorepar and Supplier Brand ranges of parts via the Distrigo Hub network.

SOURCE: PSA Group