Group14 appoints former Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer to board of directors

Mr. Palmer’s financial expertise and extensive automotive industry leadership will be critical assets to support Group14’s growth as it continues to scale its global silicon battery material manufacturing capacity worldwide. He will additionally serve as the company’s audit committee chair.

Group14 Technologies announced the appointment of Richard K. Palmer to its board of directors. Mr. Palmer brings years of expertise in the automotive industry, with a strong focus on financial leadership. He served as the CFO of Stellantis, a major global automaker, and played a key role in the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Group, which took place in 2021. Before the merger, Palmer was the CFO and a board member of FCA and led its financial operations, helping navigate the company through various strategic initiatives and financial challenges.

“The combination of Richard’s automotive and financial expertise comes at an ideal time as Group14 capitalizes on EV-scale silicon battery material production and as we accelerate to support customer demand,” said Group14 CEO and Co-Founder Rick Luebbe.

Mr. Palmer is the latest addition to the Group14 board, which includes Dr. Kim Mink, former Chairman and CEO of Innophos Holdings, Inc.; Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche Executive Board Member for Research and Development; Bob Lutz, who previously served as a senior executive and board member of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler; Gerry Langeler, Managing Director of OVP Partners; and Rick Luebbe, Group14’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Palmer has served as a member of the Board of Directors of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and LSC Communications, Inc. He is a Chartered Accountant and member of ICAEW (UK) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Warwick (UK).

