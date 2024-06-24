Group 1 Automotive Provides Statement on CDK Cybersecurity Incident

The major automotive retailer issues a statement following a major cyber security incident

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) (“Group 1” or the “Company”), a Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 202 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that the cybersecurity incident recently experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC (“CDK”), has disrupted Group 1’s business applications and processes in its U.S. operations that rely on CDK’s dealers’ systems.

In response, the Company immediately activated its cyber incident response procedures and proactively took measures to protect and isolate its systems from CDK’s platform. Despite the CDK service outage, all Group 1 U.S. dealerships continue to conduct business using alternative processes until CDK’s dealers’ systems are available. The Company’s dealerships in the U.K. do not use CDK’s dealers’ systems and are therefore not impacted by the CDK service outage.

CDK has advised that it anticipates the restoration of the dealer management system will require several days and not weeks. The timing of the restoration of other impacted CDK applications remains unclear at this time. Group 1’s ability to determine the material impact, if any, of the CDK incident and the resulting service outage, will ultimately depend on a number of factors, including when, and to what extent, the Company resumes its access to CDK’s dealers’ systems. Group 1 is closely monitoring this situation and will take additional action if determined necessary.

“Our associates are coming together with an unwavering focus on delivering the best possible customer experience. Their efforts have been nothing short of exemplary. We’d like to thank our team, our customers, and our partners for their patience as we navigate this outage,” said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

