Greenhous Group signs franchise agreement with Stellantis UK

Greenhous Group, one of the UK’s largest automotive groups, has signed a franchise agreement with global automotive manufacturer, Stellantis.

Stellantis designs, manufactures, and sells vehicles bearing its 14 brands and this partnership will see the addition of Peugeot commercial vehicles and Citroën into Greenhous Group’s already extensive brand portfolio. The agreement builds on their existing relationship with Stellantis, having been a Vauxhall dealer – which became part of Stellantis in 2021 – for many decades.

The new franchise agreements for both Peugeot and Citroën will provide a retail site from their existing Vauxhall dealership in Telford and offer fleet capabilities nationwide.

Ashley Passant, Managing Director Greenhous Group Car and Van Operations, commented: “We are delighted to announce that Greenhous Group has signed a franchise agreement with Stellantis UK to represent both Citroën and Peugeot, which represents the latest milestone in our ongoing multi-franchise expansion.”

By incorporating Peugeot and Citroën into their franchise portfolio, Greenhous Group will strengthen their offering and enhance their ability to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

Passant concluded, “The inclusion of these new brands will expand our offerings in both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, and it will strengthen our relationship with Stellantis UK. We are excited to embark on this new chapter.”

Customers can look forward to the availability of Peugeot commercial vehicles and the Citroën range from Greenhous Group starting in Summer 2024.

SOURCE: Greenhous Group