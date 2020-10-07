Green lightening: OPEL Mokka-e also comes with a UNIVERSAL CHARGER

Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in mobile charging stations for electric cars, is now also delivering its 3-in-1 charging solution for the OPEL Mokka-e as an official tier-one supplier to the PSA Group. The UNIVERSAL CHARGER is already available from the OPEL order configurator for OPEL’s Corsa-e, Grandland X Hybrid4 and Grandland X Hybrid, Zafira-e Life and Vivaro-e models.

Anyone purchasing an electric car needs no-fuss charging infrastructure right from day one. While some automakers rely on fixed, wallbox chargers which are expensive to install, OPEL’s solution is to offer the Juice UNIVERSAL CHARGER that functions as a mobile charging station when you’re on the road, a full-power wall-mounted station at home, and a charging cable for public charging stations – all in one. This charger makes any fears about vehicle range or complex charging installation scenarios a thing of the past.

“Continued rapid expansion of global electric charging infrastructure is enormously important for development of the e-mobility sector. Producers of charging infrastructure and the automotive industry need to closely collaborate to leverage the best possible advancement of this technology, enabling them to present users with a perfectly functioning holistic solution. OPEL has already taken this step and is resolutely pursuing this approach by offering buyers of OPEL electric cars, including the newest models, a care-free charging solution: the UNIVERSAL CHARGER. It’s everything in a single device that’s attractively priced and, technically, represents the state of the art,” explains Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG.

The charging stations from Juice Technology AG are highly advanced yet intuitive to use, offering precisely what e-car drivers need. And this is why they also enthral the auto industry’s major manufacturers. The UNIVERSAL CHARGER is based on the technology of the TÜV SÜD-certified mobile 22-kW JUICE BOOSTER 2 – the top-selling charging station worldwide. And not without reason. This unit is by far and away the smallest and handiest standard-compliant mobile charging station in its performance class. In the tests of mobile chargers conducted by the German motoring association ADAC and its Austrian counterpart ÖAMTC, the JUICE BOOSTER 2 emerged the clear winner. The UNIVERSAL CHARGER has exactly the same functions, standards and safety specifications. It is also compatible with all JUICE BOOSTER 2 adapters and add-ons, allowing UNIVERSAL CHARGER owners to add to their set as they require (incl. Type 2, CEE16 and shockproof adapters).

From now on, OPEL customers purchasing a new Mokka-e have the opportunity to order a UNIVERSAL CHARGER through OPEL’s configurator – matched to their vehicle, and tested and recommended by the car manufacturer. On 29 and 30 September 2020, Juice Technology took part in the launch event and Swiss premiere of the OPEL Mokka and Mokka-e in the town of Safenwil at the Emil Frey Classics, presenting the fitting charging infrastructure right on site.

The key benefits of the UNIVERSAL CHARGER at a glance:

Recharge your car from any power socket: The UNIVERSAL CHARGER is compatible with JUICE BOOSTER 2 adapters and add-ons. This means you can charge the OPEL Grandland X and Corsa-e at any power socket, anywhere in the world. Automatic power detection: The charger always adjusts automatically to the optimum charging power, ruling out any overloading of power socket capacity. Prevents household sockets from overheating: patented sensor technology in the plug pins ensures risk-free charging even when using older sockets. The UNIVERSAL CHARGER is completely watertight (IP 67) and can withstand being run over by a wheel load of up to three tonnes. JUICE CONNECTOR adapter plug: This connector is CE-compliant and designed to be able to accommodate functions introduced at some future date – Giving drivers the confidence that buying a UNIVERSAL CHARGER is a long-term investment.

SOURCE: Juice Technology