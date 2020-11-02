Great Wall Motor celebrates its full ownership of Rayong plant, aiming to set up Smart Factory in Thailand

Great Wall Motor (GWM) hosted a ceremony to celebrate the latest milestone in taking the full ownership of Rayong Manufacturing Facility. GWM executives, Rayong plant employees, together with representatives from local government and business partners were there to witness and join the meaningful moments at this event. GWM prepares to undergo ren ovations and system upgrades with state-of-the-art machinery and innovative technologies to set up the “Smart Factory” at the global standard. This full ownership of Rayong plant will also strengthen GWM’s international presence in Thailand and ASEAN region.

GWM’s latest plant in Rayong, Thailand, represents a major milestone in implementing GWM’s globalization strategy with the goal to be ahead of the trends by bringing smart technologies to the automotive industry and enhance employees’ skills and efficiency. The plant in Rayong is remarked as the first full-process vehicle plant in Southeast Asia and it is set to be an important hub for the right-hand driving vehicle productions in the region.

Elliot Zhang, President of Great Wall Motor ASEAN & Thailand, stated, “Thailand has strong fundamentals as a leader in the automotive industry and GWM sees great potentials of the country as it is the largest car manufacturer in Southeast Asia and ranked as the top 10 globally. Thailand also has talented and skillful labor force and resourceful manufacturing facilities with high quality automotive suppliers. After our 9-month journey in Thailand, taking the full ownership of Rayong plant is another memorable and significant milestone of GWM. As a Global Mobility Technology Company, this event reinforces our goals in bringing our vision, expertise, best-in-class products, technologies, and services to serve Thai consumers in order to enhance their lives with innovations and technologies.”

Greg Li, Vice President of ASEAN Manufacturing, added “We are excited with this key milestone and ready to set up the Rayong plant to become a Smart Factory, following GWM’s global standards. The plant will be renovated and undergoing system upgrades to be fully equipped with innovative production system and technologies to maximize an operational efficiency and effectiveness. We aim to build Thailand as GWM production base for

right-hand driving of new energy vehicles in ASEAN region. This GWM’s move will also create more jobs and further enhance advanced automotive skills to Thai labor force.”

At the ceremony, Elliot Zhang, President of Great Wall Motor ASEAN & Thailand, Greg Li, Vice President of ASEAN Manufacturing, and Amnat Saengjan, Vice President of Thailand Manufacturing (Vehicle Plant), along with GWM employees and honorable guests including representatives from Map Ta Phut Customs House, Customs Service Sub-division II, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, District Administration Office of Pluak Daeng, Rayong province, and Police Station of Pluak Daeng, Rayong Province, and valued partner from WHA Industrial Development Public Company Limited, joined the religious ceremony and witnessed the uncovering of GWM Rayong plant’s signage. All parties also participated in hand and finger stamping activity on the memorable tree canvas, showing a symbolic harmony of a co-operation to grow together to drive Thailand automotive industry to the next level.

SOURCE: GWM