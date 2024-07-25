Grand opening of Lamborghini dealership in Bundang, South Korea

Automobili Lamborghini inaugurated its new dealership in Bundang, marking a new chapter of the partnership with Italia Automobili.

The grand opening event featured the latest Urus SE[1], which is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and most powerful version of the best-selling car for the company worldwide. Around 100 customers, media and guests celebrated this official opening together with Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Automobili Lamborghini and Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific.

“South Korea is one of the key markets with high growth potential, it is therefore important that we expand our retail footprint to be closer to our customers. This brand new showroom also enables us to meet the needs of our customers better with the Ad Personam room where they can customize their dream car. 2024 is the second phase of the Direzione Cor Tauri where a second hybrid is added to our line-up. This new state-of-the-art showroom will guarantee an elevated brand experience as we transit into an era of hybridization.” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Being the top 7th market worldwide and 3rd in Asia Pacific, we have seen strong and rapid growth in South Korea. It is a natural progression for us to establish the second dealership in South Korea with a new base in Bundang, which is one of the highest developed areas with great potential where many leading Korean IT and Technology companies’ headquarters are located. We are confident that Italia Automobili is the right partner to represent Lamborghini in Bundang as they are fully committed to the standards of quality and service that our customers expect. The appointment of a new dealership in Bundang also reflects the desirability of Lamborghini brand as a global luxury super sports car manufacturer in the South Korean market,” said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director at Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific.

Being a major city in the Seoul Capital Area and located southeast of Seoul, Bundang is the largest and most populous district of Seongnam, with a population of approximately 440,000. The Bundang-Pangyo area is highly accessible from Seoul’s Gangnam district and is considered a region with high purchasing power due to the concentration of major IT companies. The Lamborghini Bundang showroom is located near Pangyo Techno Valley, a landmark of the Bundang-Pangyo area, and has a ground floor space of 540.62 square meters (approximately 164 pyeong).

The showroom features the best of Italian automotive design and engineering, with the latest super sports cars and Super SUVs in the market, complete with Collezione and Accessori Originali fashion offerings and a dedicated Ad Personam room where customers can have the opportunity to personalize their dream cars from the exterior, interior to the colors and trims of their vehicles, reflecting their personalities and lifestyles with a nearly infinite of bespoke colours and materials using the Lamborghini Car Configurator. It also allows customers to immerse themselves in the process from touch to smell of the upholstery materials and exclusive materials such as carbon fiber.

Lamborghini Bundang provides an exclusive, comfortable environment in where customers can fully immerse themselves in the process of their selecting and configuring their dream cars.