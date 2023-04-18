Grammer at Auto Shanghai 2023: Innovation, customer orientation, sustainability

Innovative: e-Airvents support minimalist interiors

Innovative solutions for automotive interiors from one of the market leaders: At Auto Shanghai 2023, Grammer is showing an extensive portfolio of center consoles, headrests, armrests and other interior components for customers in China. From April 18th to 27th, 2023, the company welcomes visitors to Asia’s most important auto show at its stand 1BB011 in Hall 1.2H. The highlights include new e-Airvents and concepts for sustainable headrests that drastically improve the CO2 footprint of this component.

When it comes to development times, the clocks tick faster in China than anywhere else. Anyone who can react agilely and flexibly here has a clear competitive advantage in this highly dynamic market. Grammer has therefore always pursued the goal of a strong local presence – with development and production sites in China and a local supplier network,” says Jürgen Gerl, President Division Automotive at Grammer AG. “In this way, we are in a position to take on board customer requests and changed requirements immediately and convert them directly into suitable solutions. In cross-regional projects, our best experts around the world work together with the local teams and support them.” Success proves Grammer right: Numerous European models for the Chinese market have interior components made by Grammer on board, as do Chinese manufacturers. With its diversified portfolio and the combination of experience and agility, Grammer appeals to both established OEMs and young players in China. The Auto Shanghai stand takes this approach and presents the best of both worlds.

The key is in the material: sustainable headrests

What has the greatest impact on a product’s environmental footprint? The experts at Grammer looked into this question and analyzed and evaluated it using headrests as an example – with astonishing results: Neither the consumption of resources nor the logistics are the most important levers when it comes to the CO2 footprint – it is rather the materials used. In Shanghai, Grammer is showing three different headrests and their CO2 footprints in facts and figures: a standard product, a further development that uses green steel and recyclates, and finally a “radical” solution that relies exclusively on bio-based materials for foams, textiles, etc the standard product saves 80 percent CO2.

New e-Airvents enable smooth surfaces and clean designs

With another innovation highlight from its range of components, Grammer is serving the trend towards minimalist interiors and clear, seamless surfaces: the new e-Airvents product line can be seen for the first time at the stand in Hall 1.2H. The latest generation of components regulates the airflow in the passenger compartment electrically and ensures direct/indirect air exchange. For the passengers, this means in plain language that in future they can only select the temperature and ventilation intensity via the input on the air conditioning system and leave everything else to the e-Airvents.

Ergonomic and comfortable: car seats for the Chinese market

Last year alone, Grammer delivered around 1.9 million commercial vehicle seats worldwide. Around ten million people come into contact with these products every day – the majority of them at professional workplaces in trucks, buses, agricultural machinery, construction vehicles, forklifts and many other types of commercial vehicles. The company is showing a current selection of this comprehensive seating portfolio at its booth in Shanghai. On the Chinese market, Grammer intends to use this expertise for car seats for the first time: Grammer can build on its many years of experience as a globally established commercial vehicle seat manufacturer and synergies from good connections to Chinese OEM customers.

SOURCE: Grammer