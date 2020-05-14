Goodyear announces pricing of $600 million of Senior Notes

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced that it has priced its offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior notes. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company.

The notes will be offered to the public at a price of 100% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum. Goodyear expects the offering to close on May 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goodyear intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or redeeming the company’s outstanding 8.75% Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) at or prior to their maturity of August 15, 2020. Currently, there is approximately $282 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes outstanding. Pending the use of proceeds as described above, a portion of the net proceeds from this offering may be temporarily applied to repay outstanding balances under the company’s revolving credit facilities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; Barclays Capital Inc.; BNP Paribas Securities Corp.; BofA Securities, Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc.; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BBVA Securities Inc.; Banco Bradesco BBI S.A.; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; Natixis Securities Americas LLC; PNC Capital Markets LLC; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.; and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made under an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became automatically effective on May 13, 2020.

The offering of the notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Prospectus Department Investor Relations Department

200 West Street 200 Innovation Way

New York, NY 10282 Akron, OH 44316

Telephone: 866-471-2526 Telephone: 330-796-3751

