Goodyear and Voyomotive collaborate on tire intelligence for vehicle efficiency

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with Voyomotive, a connected car technology company, to pilot tire monitoring solutions for more efficient operation of vehicles in the United States.

This Goodyear-enabled service captures and analyzes relevant tire performance data to detect slow loss of tire pressure multiple days before the TPMS light illuminates and pending low tire pressure conditions. The solution allows customers to proactively correct identified anomalies and establish optimal tire inflation, leading to enhanced operational efficiency.

“The safe and efficient operation of consumer vehicles and fleets is important both for today and for the future of mobility,” said John Brainerd, manager of Goodyear’s Akron Innovation Lab. “Goodyear continues to develop and expand our portfolio of digital tire information to help users realize this goal. We are excited to collaborate with innovative companies like Voyomotive to continue to deliver connected mobility solutions.”

Using real-time vehicle data provided by Voyomotive telematics controllers, information is processed by Goodyear analytics to create tire pressure loss and pressure alerts that are sent to customers via the Voyomotive app, SMS messages or to a fleet management system.

This service is being provided to Voyomotive consumer and fleet customers, offering a tire maintenance advantage and pressure monitoring solution for enhanced vehicle efficiency and safety. With tire intelligence data, customers can proactively address pressure anomalies with their tires, maintaining optimal inflation pressure which leads to better tire performance and gas mileage.

“This is a first of its kind tire application that uses Voyomotive’s advanced telematics data with Goodyear analytics to increase driving safety and fleet readiness,” said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. “We are excited to work with Goodyear to offer this tire intelligence solution as it is a demonstration of our mutual commitment to bring new digital applications to the hundreds of millions of vehicles now on the road.”

