GMC set to expand global footprint following a record-setting 2023

GMC closed 2023 with the best retail sales year since 2017 in the U.S. and the best sales year ever in the U.S. for Sierra LD and HD pickups, marking six straight years of sales and share growth

Following stellar results in North America and beyond in 2023, GMC today confirmed the brand’s global expansion into three new international markets.

Customers in Australia, New Zealand and China will soon join the GMC family with the brand set to launch the Yukon full-size SUV in these high-growth markets. China sales are expected to begin in 2024, with Australia and New Zealand following in 2025. This announcement follows the launch of GMC in South Korea in 2023 with the GMC Sierra LD pickup truck, pioneering the premium pickup market in the country.

These new markets will bolster the brand’s established operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Middle East, and reflects GMC’s incredible momentum and appeal on a global scale.

“GMC is in the most exciting era in its history as we expect to grow competitively in our home market while venturing into new ones,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “We’re forging our future as a premium truck and SUV brand and our success shows our customers around the world are just as excited as we are for the road ahead.”

GMC finished 2023 in the U.S. with an increase in retail sales calendar-year-to-date (6.5%), resulting in the best overall sales performance since 2017. A key enabler to this success was the Sierra LD and HD nameplates, achieving their best combined year of sales on record and sixth consecutive year of segment share growth. Additionally, production of the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV continues to ramp up as excitement and enthusiasm remain high for the all-electric supertruck, which saw retail sales double from 2022 to 2023.

The brand also sold the highest annual volume of both Denali (34%) and AT4 (19%) trims ever, driving record average transaction prices for GMC. In 2024, both trims celebrate milestone anniversaries with the 25th year of Denali, and AT4 marking its fifth year in the GMC lineup.

GMC also racked up outstanding results in current international markets, including:

Canada:

Retail sales up 10% in 2023

Record total market share of 5.5%

Record Sierra HD retail market share of 29.6%

Denali and AT4 retail mix of 53%

Yukon and Yukon XL best-selling full-size SUV in Canada

Middle East:

Total sales increased 15% year-over-year

Yukon/Yukon XL sales increased 12% year-over-year

Mexico:

Sales increased 14.4% year-over-year

Sierra sales increased 90% year-over-year

