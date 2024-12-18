GMC celebrates 25 years of Denali as sales reach 2 million vehicles

It has been 25 years since General Motors launched the GMC Denali, a premium trim level that offers a powerful combination of luxury, technology, and performance

From the original GMC Yukon Denali to the cutting-edge Sierra EV Denali launched in 2024, this year marks a quarter century of Denali trucks and SUVs, with more than 2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. Denali accounted for over 30% of GMC retail sales in 2024.

The Denali brand, named for the tallest peak in North America, has become so widely recognized that it is commonplace for customers to simply refer to their vehicle as “a Denali.”

Today, the Denali brand is available across GMC’s range of trucks and SUVs, from the all-new Terrain compact SUV through to the Sierra HD full-size truck. In 2022, GMC took Denali to the next level with the introduction of the Denali Ultimate trim, available on Sierra and Yukon models.

The success of Denali and GMC extends well beyond the U.S. and Canada, reaching global markets like Korea, Mexico, and the Middle East. GMC’s unique take on premium capability has growing global appeal, too, with the brand set to launch the Yukon Denali in China, Australia, and New Zealand in 2025.

Limited Edition 25th Anniversary Yukon Package

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Denali, GMC is offering customers a special 25th Anniversary Denali Package on the new GMC Yukon SUV, which can be ordered in Denali or Denali Ultimate trim and limited to less than 3,000 units globally.

This limited edition includes:

Black 24-inch wheels w/ black center caps

Black mesh grille

Black illuminated front GMC emblem

Black nameplates and badging

Black mirror caps

The Denali difference

Beyond name recognition and brand cachet, Denali serves as a fundamental growth driver for GMC and the overall GM enterprise. The 2 millionth Denali vehicle was sold in Austin, Texas this year: an Onyx Black 2024 Sierra 2500 Crew Cab Denali.

“Denali represents the pinnacle of GMC’s ‘Professional Grade’ ethos,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, global vice president, Buick GMC. “GMC and Denali’s unique combination of premium design, luxurious appointments, advanced tech, and true capability continues to resonate with customers in the U.S. and around the world. No one does trucks and SUVs like GMC, and the proof is in the performance, with record sales and growth for GMC at home and abroad, and Denali accounting for nearly one in three GMC retail sales in the U.S. in 2024.”

“And we’re continuing to evolve and push the Denali brand forward,” McQuaid added. “The recent launch of the Sierra EV Denali showcases what the next generation of Denali can deliver to customers and how EVs can further elevate the Denali experience. It reimagines what an EV truck can be; combining performance, tech, and capability in a package that I believe is the single best truck on the market, bar none. It is truly the Denali of EVs.”

SOURCE: GMC