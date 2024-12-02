GM to sell stake in Lansing battery cell plant to partner LG Energy Solution

General Motors has reached a non-binding agreement to sell its stake in the nearly completed Ultium Cells LLC battery cell plant in Lansing, Michigan to its joint venture partner LG Energy Solution. The transaction is expected to close in the 2025 first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

GM expects to recoup its investment in the facility. The transaction does not change GM’s ownership interest in Ultium Cells LLC. GM will continue to leverage the Ultium Cells plants in Warren, Ohio and Spring Hill, Tennessee to meet growing demand for its electric vehicles. LG Energy Solution will have immediate access to the nearly completed Lansing facility to begin the installation of equipment.

Ultium Cells Lansing currently has nearly 100 employees and remains on track to meet its previously announced employment commitments.