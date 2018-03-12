GM Names Brycz Senior VP, Global Human Resources

General Motors today named Kimberly Brycz as senior vice president, Global Human Resources. Brycz, who has served as executive director of Global Product Purchasing since 2013, succeeds Jose Tomas, who left GM to pursue other interests. Brycz’s appointment is effective immediately.

In her Global Purchasing role Brycz was instrumental in transforming supplier relationships by providing strategic solutions to future sourcing and supplier engagement.

Brycz, a native of Detroit, began her GM career in 1983 with the Cadillac Motor Car Division in Detroit. Since then she has held various positions in GM’s Global Purchasing organization, including serving as the Global Purchasing lead for electrical systems, batteries and hybrids and interiors. Prior to her most recent role, Brycz served as executive director, Global Purchasing, Indirect Materials, Machinery and Equipment.

“Kim brings to the job a strong set of leadership and organizational skills that will help lead our ongoing efforts to transform the company through our people and culture,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Kim exemplifies the leadership behaviors that are critical to the collective success of the company.”

Brycz received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Michigan State University. In 2010 and 2015 she was named one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. She is an active leader on two of GM’s employee resource groups, serving on the executive boards for the GM Asian Connections and GM Women Group.

