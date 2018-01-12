GM: Meet the Cruise AV: the first production-ready car with no steering wheel or pedals

General Motors filed a Safety Petition with the Department of Transportation for its fourth-generation self-driving Cruise AV, the first production-ready vehicle built from the start to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls.

For more information on how GM engineered safety into the Cruise AV in every step of design, development, manufacturing, testing and validation, view our 2018 Self-Driving Safety Report.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.