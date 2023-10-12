GM continues push for software standardization to give customers better technology, faster

GM joins COVESA to share uServices with the developer community for a seamless, shared software solution

General Motors announced today that it is contributing a vehicle services definition called “uServices” to the automotive software developer community. uServices aims to standardize software interfaces to securely access vehicle systems from anywhere in an OEM’s vehicle ecosystem. This standardized interface and associated programming model enables efficient development of distributed software required by Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

GM is contributing uServices by joining the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA), a global, member-driven alliance focused on the development of open standards and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems.

“General Motors intends to play a leading role in unifying a global community of creative developers while reducing the time it takes for the industry, from automotive manufacturers to suppliers, to develop and integrate these features,” said Frank Ghenassia, executive chief architect of Software Defined Vehicles at General Motors. “By sharing existing technologies now in production, GM hopes to accelerate the development of an ecosystem that we can leverage to integrate third-party software at reduced engineering cost. This, in turn, can help lower the cost for customers and reduce time to market while opening the door for customers to gain access to more applications1.”

This complements GM’s recent commitment to SDV standardization. In April, the company announced it would share uProtocol with the Eclipse Foundation, a standard with the potential to connect automotive applications and services everywhere — not just in GM products or in vehicles — but to create efficiency across phones and other devices talking to vehicles as well.

While uProtocol serves as the backbone for more efficient vehicle software development across the industry, uServices is meant to set standards for interfacing with vehicle features and communicating through that backbone, serving as a standard API to abstract vehicle services, enabling a unified connected vehicle ecosystem. COVESA’s community brings extensive experience in the software services space. Introducing uProtocol and uServices across two organizations links strong areas of experience and drives more unified collaboration across a greater population of contributors.

“COVESA is very pleased to have GM as another global OEM actively contributing to our open-source community,” said Steve Crumb, executive director at COVESA. “uServices is a great addition to the growing set of open-source solutions hosted by COVESA and made openly available for enhancement and adoption among a growing number of automotive stakeholders.”

uServices was introduced to COVESA’s Data Expert workgroup during a meeting in July 2023. GM will be contributing uServices to COVESA throughout October 2023, continuing to add to the program as it is developed.

