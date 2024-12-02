GM and LG Energy Solution extend battery technology partnership

General Motors and LG Energy Solution are extending their 14-year battery technology partnership to include prismatic cell development

General Motors and LG Energy Solution are extending their 14-year battery technology partnership to include prismatic cell development.

GM expects the prismatic cell technology developed under the agreement to power future GM electric vehicles, as part of the company’s strategy to diversify its supply chain, leveraging multiple chemistries and form factors. GM will continue to leverage the Ultium Cells plants in Warren, Ohio and Spring Hill, Tennessee, which produce pouch battery cells, to meet growing demand for its electric vehicles.

Prismatic cells feature a flat, rectangular shape with a rigid enclosure, which allows for space-efficient packaging within battery modules and packs. That approach can reduce EV weight and cost, while simplifying manufacturing by reducing the number of modules and mechanical components. LG Energy Solution has both experience with prismatic cell production and an extensive patent portfolio on battery design and manufacturing technologies, including packaging.

GM is embracing a technology agnostic approach to battery cells, to optimize for range, performance, and charging speed, improving the experience for every EV driver.

“Together with LG Energy Solution, we’ve built Ultium Cells into one of the largest battery cell manufacturers in North America, creating thousands of advanced technology jobs in the U.S. and powering our diverse EV portfolio,” said Kurt Kelty, GM vice president of battery cell and pack. “We’re focused on optimizing our battery technology by developing the right battery chemistries and form factors to improve EV performance, enhance safety, and reduce costs. By extending our partnership with LG Energy Solution, we’re taking an important step toward these goals.”

Ultium Cells has created thousands of jobs in the U.S. in Ohio and Tennessee. The battery cells produced at these plants power GM’s latest EVs including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV, as well as the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV.

“LG Energy Solution is proud to be expanding its relationship with one of its strongest partners. Together with GM, we’ve already made tremendous progress,” said Wonjoon Suh, executive vice president and head of the company’s Advanced Automotive Battery division. “We look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive the right chemistry and battery combinations for continued growth in the EV market.”

SOURCE: GM