Global NCAP: Four stars for Toyota Urban Cruiser and three for Hyundai Creta and i20 in latest Indian crash test results

Global NCAP launches the second round of 2022 #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests results today with Hyundai i20 and Creta scoring three stars for adult and child occupant protection and the Toyota Urban Cruiser reaching four stars for adult and three for child occupant protection.

For the #SaferCarsForIndia project, Global NCAP currently tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection. These requirements will form part of new Global NCAP assessment protocols from July 2022.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing. This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols as from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“We have seen steady progress in the safety rating of models tested in India over the last six years. It’s been especially welcome that domestic automakers in India have risen to Global NCAP’s safety challenge. Global players like Toyota and Hyundai should follow their lead.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP