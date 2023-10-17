GKN Powder Metallurgy and Schaeffler join forces to further develop the permanent magnet supply chain in Europe and North America

GKN Powder Metallurgy and Schaeffler announce their mutual commitment to drive the development of the permanent magnet industry for electric motors

Schaeffler AG, a leading Motion Technology Company, and GKN Powder Metallurgy, the world’s leading provider of metal powder solutions, today announce their joint commitment to advance the development of the permanent magnet industry in Europe and North America through a memorandum of understanding. GKN Powder Metallurgy will supply Schaeffler locally with permanent magnets with the aim to ensure a stable, local supply whilst improving sustainability and transparency in the supply chain.

Diego Laurent, CEO of GKN Powder Metallurgy, said: “We are delighted to partner with Schaeffler to jointly provide solutions to the challenges of supplying permanent magnets to the automotive and other industries. This is a perfect match of two companies with a long-standing relationship and a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. The development of permanent magnets for EVs is a logical step for GKN Powder Metallurgy, as we continue to expand our capabilities to support the needs for electrification in the industry whilst pursuing ambitious sustainability targets.”

Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler, comments: “Schaeffler has key strengths in passenger car electrification, particularly in electric motors, which are integral components of all electric axles and hybrid modules. To ensure our successful growth in this segment especially in Europe and North America we aim to establish resilient, local, and sustainable supply chains for the relevant components like permanent magnets. This cooperation with GKN Powder Metallurgy is an important step towards this goal.”

SOURCE: GKN Powder Metallurgy