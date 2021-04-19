GKN Automotive appoints new President of China business

Shaoling Qiu, who will be reporting directly to GKN Automotive CEO Liam Butterworth and based in Shanghai, is joining from Thyssenkrupp Automotive where he was CEO of its Asia Pacific region and in charge of its China business division. This follows an extensive career in the automotive industry including four years serving as President Dayco China.

Liam Butterworth, CEO GKN Automotive “China is a critically important market for us and Shaoling is joining GKN Automotive at the perfect time. He will be leading our ambitious strategy to continue growing our business in the world’s largest car market.

“Our advanced e-powertrain technologies make us perfectly placed to take advantage of China’s growing appetite for electrified vehicles. We are also intent on boosting our world-leading Driveline business, working with our joint-venture partner SDS. Shaoling has the experience and leadership to help us achieve those goals and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Shaoling Qiu “I am honoured to be joining GKN Automotive, working with Liam and the rest of his leadership team. It is a world-leading business, with a tremendous history of innovation and an impeccable reputation with global car manufacturers. With GKN Automotive’s advanced technologies and unrivalled ability to collaborate with car makers, we have a terrific opportunity to rapidly expand in China. It will be an exciting challenge.”

SOURCE: GKN