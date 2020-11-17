Giant city buses from Mercedes-Benz are soon driving on Sweden’s roads: 23 CapaCity L for the Gothenburg area

Following extensive tests the extra-large CapaCity L articulated bus from Mercedes-Benz has been approved for operations in local public transport in Gothenburg (Sweden). TÜV Rheinland has confirmed that the four-axle extra-large bus meets all the requirements set by the Swedish transport authority (Swedish: Transportstyrelsen) regarding lateral stability in an articulated bus.

The versatile and agile giant Mercedes-Benz buses measuring 21 meters in length have space for up to 191 passengers and are thus perfect for large cities with extremely busy bus services. Those are definite plus factors which are now being used in the Gothenburg area. The Swedish transport operator Transdev has ordered 23 units of the CapaCity L in this context. Delivery of the vehicles has already begun. The vehicles are to be in service on the streets of Gothenburg before the end of this year.

During a series of tests over several days, the bus was put through various steering maneuvers in various loading states. The longest Mercedes-Benz bus which only has one pivoting joint demonstrated stable driving characteristics where the rear section doesn’t even swerve out at speeds of up to 80 kilometers an hour. The articulation turntable controller (ATC) which adjusts damping in the articulation system as required is largely responsible for this. Sweden insisted on this verification with regard to lateral stability within the framework of the ISO 14791:2000 standard.

SOURCE: Daimler