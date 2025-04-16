Genesis Magma Racing debuts full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar, ushering in a new era of athletic elegance

Genesis Magma Racing has unveiled the first full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar which will be on display at the New York International Auto Show

Genesis Magma Racing (GMR) today unveiled its full-scale GMR-001 Hypercar and team visual identity, including livery and race suits, marking a bold step in the brand’s global motorsport ambitions. The global reveal of the GMR-001 Hypercar ahead of the New York International Auto Show lays the groundwork for the team’s 2026 WEC debut, culminating in the ultimate challenge: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Building on Genesis’ signature “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy, the GMR-001 Hypercar and its striking livery embody the brands’ commitment to blending Korean heritage with motorsport innovation, setting a new standard for creativity on the global racing stage.

The GMR-001 Hypercar: Sculpted for Speed

At the heart of Genesis Magma Racing’s ambitions lies the GMR-001 Hypercar, a vehicle that translates Genesis’ design philosophy into raw racing potential. Inspired by the brand’s Magma performance line-up, the GMR-001 Hypercar combines aerodynamic precision with sculptural fluidity, balancing elegance and aggression.

The GMR-001 Hypercar features Genesis’ signature Two-Line lighting, wrapping horizontally around the front and rear to emphasize width and aerodynamic intent. The inclusion of the design ensures visual brand consistency with Genesis’ road-car range, without compromising the nighttime visibility vital in endurance racing.

The GMR-001 Hypercar’s bodywork, designed at Genesis Design Europe under Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, features a sweeping Parabolic Line along the side profile. A flat underbody plate supports aerodynamic efficiency, while carefully integrated inlets extract hot air to enhance thermal performance.

While final specifications remain under wraps, the GMR-001 Hypercar’s hybrid powertrain and chassis—developed in partnership with ORECA Motorsport—promise to deliver highly competitive performance and speed.

“The GMR-001 Hypercar, like every race car, is a sculpture designed by the constraints of efficiency and performance – combined with the design DNA of Genesis – the brand with the Two Lines” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “The livery is an orchestration of the tension and balance of the distinctly Korean character of the brand with gradients from Magma orange to dark red emphasizing the high temperature of the powertrain. And the color gradients from light to dark of the Magma writing in Hangeul is an optical doppler effect that expresses the glorious sound of the V8 Twin Turbo engine in motion.”

GMR-001 Hypercar livery: A nod to Korean heritage

The GMR-001 Hypercar’s livery marries intensity with subtlety, dominated by the signature Magma orange—a hue symbolizing Korea’s vibrant energy. Discreetly integrated into the design is the Korean Hangeul lettering for “Magma” (마그마), with its consonants “ㅁ, ㄱ, ㅁ” forming geometric motifs that echo the team’s logo. This visual language reflects Genesis’ fusion of cultural authenticity and innovation, ensuring the GMR-001 Hypercar stands out as a moving emblem of Korean identity.

The distinctive livery blends performance with artistic expression. A gradient that flows from vibrant Magma orange at the front to deep red at the rear evokes a sense of speed and rising intensity—mirroring both the temperature of a high-performance engine and the acoustic shift of the Doppler effect. Toward the rear, bold Hangul script for ‘Magma’ emerges, reinforcing the concept’s emotional energy. More than a traditional race livery, it’s an artful statement—where color and form convey the unique performance identity of Genesis.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Genesis Magma Racing as we unveil the GMR-001 Hypercar, along with our striking livery and race suits,” said Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Genesis Magma Racing. “As we gear up for our 2026 WEC and 2027 IMSA campaigns, we are not merely assembling a race team; we are forging a legacy. Each day brings us one step closer to realizing the full potential of Genesis in the world of motorsports.”

GMR race suits: Wearable heritage

Complementing the GMR-001 Hypercar, the Genesis Magma Racing team’s race suits feature the brand’s signature Two-Line visual in combination with G-Matrix graphics. The suits’ design reinforces the connection between driver, machine, and brand identity.

Wearing these suits are the individuals tasked with bringing Genesis Magma Racing’s vision to life on track—the driver roster includes three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner André Lotterer and Luis “Pipo” Derani a four-time victor at the 12 Hours of Sebring, both playing a central role in shaping the team’s performance ahead of its WEC debut.

“Putting on the race suit made me realize how exciting this opportunity is,” said André Lotterer, Genesis Magma Racing driver. This suit is more than just a uniform; it shows Genesis’ commitment to great design and performance. You can feel the pride in every detail. Competing for Genesis Magma Racing is a real honor, and I can’t wait to push the GMR-001 Hypercar to its limits at famous tracks like Le Mans, Daytona, and more.”

Hyperspeed in motion

Endurance racing represents the pinnacle of motorsport—a test of speed, strategy, and sustainability. Genesis Magma Racing embraces this challenge through its “Hyperspeed” ethos, a philosophy rooted in Korea’s relentless drive for progress and mirrored in the brand’s audacious design and engineering.

Genesis Magma Racing has already begun its competitive journey in the 2025 European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with an LMP2 entry supported by IDEC Sport, featuring two drivers, Jamie Chadwick (UK) and Mathys Jaubert (France), from the Genesis Magma Racing Trajectory Program. At the opening round of the season, the 4 Hours of Barcelona, the team, completed by Daniel Juncadella (Spain) scored a sensational win on debut in the LMP2 class. The Trajectory Program and the ELMS entry lay the groundwork for Genesis Magma Racing, backed by Hyundai Motorsport’s championship-winning expertise, to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026 and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2027.

Genesis’ entry into motorsport is a natural extension of its performance vision. The GMR-001 Hypercar serves as a dynamic testbed for technologies that will elevate the Magma sub-brand. Lessons learned on track—in durability, thermal management, and hybrid efficiency—will directly enhance Genesis’ Road cars, ensuring drivers experience the pinnacle of Athletic Elegance.

The GMR-001 Hypercar will be displayed at the Genesis booth during the 2025 New York International Auto Show, slated to open to the public on April 18 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

SOURCE: Genesis