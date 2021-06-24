General Motors and Shell offer renewable energy solutions to U.S. homeowners, EV owners and suppliers

General Motors and Shell are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners

General Motors and Shell, through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC (“Shell”), are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources.

This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in Texas. Coming this summer, owners of electric vehicles from GM brands will have the opportunity to select home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours of EV charging1. This month, the companies will also begin providing GM suppliers access to a tailored suite of renewable energy products to assist in setting and achieving their individual emissions-reduction goals. Employees of participating GM suppliers will be eligible for the home energy plans mentioned above.

Both GM and Shell have recently announced ambitious goals to address emissions.

GM plans to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to science-based targets that align with the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement.

“Addressing climate change requires incredible scale,” said Kristen Siemen, chief sustainability officer, General Motors. “At GM, we’re committed to helping bring everybody in on a more sustainable future.”

Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress in achieving the goals of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change. This target includes emissions not only from the energy Shell produces and processes, but also from all the energy products it sells to its customers.

“Shell is working across many sectors to help address greenhouse gas emissions and to serve as a partner for change,” said Glenn Wright, vice president of Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell. “We see opportunities amidst the challenges of the energy transition, and we are excited to work with GM to provide options for consumers and businesses focused on their emissions impact.”

GM and Shell expect to expand the residential and EV offerings across U.S. markets in the future.

1Owners of eligible Chevrolet electric vehicles (EV) will have the opportunity to schedule their EV to charge during the free overnight hours, from midnight to 5 a.m.

Notes to editors:

This new collaboration is focused on building upon each company’s strengths and ambitions for a net-zero-emissions future.

On February 11, 2021, Shell set forth its Powering Progress strategy, including details of how it will achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress as it works towards the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5°C.

The energy programs referenced in this release will be fulfilled by MP2 Energy Texas LLC, TX PUCT No. 10174. For more details on Shell’s Powering Progress strategy, please visit www.shell.com/poweringprogress .

For more details on Shell’s climate target, please visit www.shell.com/climatetarget.

