GEFCO strengthens and expands its cooperation with Renault Group and the Dacia brand in Romania

GEFCO, a global multimodal supply chain expert and leading provider of automotive logistics in Europe, is extending its cooperation with Renault Group and Dacia in Romania, which has been growing since 2005.

At the beginning on 2021, GEFCO and Renault Group strengthened their cooperation by extending their agreement for the Mioveni-Constanta and Constanta-Bucharest finished-vehicle (FVL) flows for a further three years, and retained FVL flows to Italy and Belgium.

To achieve commercial optimization and synergy with the existing flows, a Monozukuri workshop was launched by the car manufacturer, allowing the two flows (Mioveni-Constanta port and Constanta-Bucharest) to be combined into one round trip, and truck deliveries from the port to be replaced with a rail solution. This rail solution has increased capacity, handling up to 700 vehicles at the same time. Finally, the replacement of 37% of truck transportations with rail has also led to a significant reduction of CO2 emissions.

Bogdan Ionita, General Manager of GEFCO Romania, said: “We are extremely proud to be opening a new chapter in our cooperation with Renault Group. This growth is above all about evolution and qualitative development. It is a matter of acting as one team with the customer and making the most of the resources we have at our disposal to introduce optimization, synergy and CO2 reductions at the national level. Most importantly, this development is the result of the dedication, talent and professionalism of the teams involved on both sides.”

In addition to expanding the business for the Mioveni-Constanta and Constanta-Bucharest flows, GEFCO Romania has retained FVL export flows to Italy and Belgium, where the cars are distributed to multiple markets. To facilitate these flows, GEFCO Romania dispatches three trains per week on average.

In 2020, GEFCO Romania transported 105,000 vehicles for Renault Group and Dacia. It remains the leader in the Romanian FVL market, moving more than 300 cars per day on average.

