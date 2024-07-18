Geely Tugella joined the elite fleet of Dubai Police

Geely announced that its high-performance sporty SUV Tugella has officially joined the Dubai Police fleet of traffic patrol vehicles

Geely announced that its high-performance sporty SUV Tugella has officially joined the Dubai Police fleet of traffic patrol vehicles. The 3 all-new Tugella models will be seen on the roads of Dubai with the mission to enhance public safety and manage traffic. The trust and recognition from UAE authority marks a significant step forward in the force’s dedication to utilizing high-value technology for enhanced local community empowerment.

A formal handover event of the vehicle was attended by Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, and Mohamad Hussami, General Manager of Operations at AGMC GEELY, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, along with various officers and employees from both organisations.

The newly inducted Geely Tugella vehicles, specially modified and dressed in Dubai Police’s distinctive green and white livery, will be deployed across tourist areas and key locations throughout the emirate for law enforcement purposes. They are employed to streamline traffic flow and strengthen the security presence of police officers in various locations across the emirate.

In addition to the authority-approved Tugella, Geely now presents a decent and growing ecosystem of vehicles in UAE, including the top-selling Coolray, the ultramodern Starray and compact sedan Preface, etc. Since its first launch in UAE in 2023 May, Geely has been quickly and steadily making wave among the local. It is ranked as Top 3 most selling Chinese automobile brand in UAE, according to MEAC data during the first half year of 2024 (from 2024 Jan to 2024 May).

Geely’s presence in the UAE extends beyond new model launches and vehicle sales. Working closely with local dealership AGMC, the brand has established a flagship showroom in Dubai, launched a Geely Boutique in Abu Dhabi, opened a contemporary showroom in Sharjah, and added a spare parts delivery centre for the entire GCC region based in Jebel Ali. Additionally, Geely plans to cover the entire UAE soon with the planned opening of flagship stores in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO-Geely Group Brands, commented on the collaboration: “We are honoured to see the formidable Geely Tugella SUV become a part of Dubai Police’s esteemed fleet. This addition only serves to highlight Geely’s constant push towards product development, besides constant customisation in line with specific market needs. It is a testament to the trust in AGMC Geely’s commitment to quality and service excellence, strengthening our local partnerships and market presence. We look forward to exploring further collaborative opportunities and continuing our growth trajectory in the UAE market”.

On the integration of Geely Tugella vehicles into the Dubai Police fleet, Brigadier General bin Suwaidan commented, “The new patrol addition aims to activate a faster response time and provide better police presence in the field. This aligns with Dubai Police’s efforts to adopt the best innovative initiatives and projects in line with its forward-looking plans and programmes.”

SOURCE: Geely