Geely: Sales volume for July 2018 reached 120,277 units. Sales volume up 32% YOY

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (“Geely Automobile”/the “Group”)(Stock code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of July 2018 was 120,277 units, an increase of approximately 32% over the same period last year, but down approximately 6% from June 2018. The Group’s exports volume was up around 146% year-on-year to 2,502 units in the month of July 2018. During the month of July 2018, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 117,775 units, an increase of around 31% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first seven months of 2018 was 886,907 units, an increase of approximately 43% from the same period last year, and achieving around 56% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, “During the month of July 2018, the sales volumes of ‘New Emgrand’ and ‘Vision’ sedan were 20,021 units and 11,820 units, respectively. The sales volume of ‘Geely Boyue’ (吉利博越) was 19,413 units. The sales volume of ‘Emgrand GS’ (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 13,634 units. The sales volume of ‘Emgrand GL’ (帝 豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 12,566 units. The sales volume of ‘Vision SUV’ (遠景SUV)

was 9,157 units.”

During the month of July 2018, the sales volumes of “LYNK & CO 01” and “LYNK & CO

02” were 9,260 units and 3,040 units, respectively.

The sales volume figures released are based on a more stringent recognition criterion, requiring all sales to be contracted, paid and delivered before it would be recognized. These figures, however, are preliminary figures and will be subject to changes and final confirmation.

