Geely Mexico introduces the all new Cityray, amplifying its diverse vehicle lineup

Geely México proudly launched the All New Cityray to supplement its powerful lineup of vehicles

Geely México proudly launched the All New Cityray to supplement its powerful lineup of vehicles. The Cityray theme, “Make the Difference,” embodies its mission to redefine the SUV segment and cater to the evolving needs of Mexican consumers. With the SUV market in Mexico experiencing continuous growth, the arrival of the 2025 Cityray presents a compelling opportunity for consumers seeking a stylish and reliable vehicle that stands out from the crowd.

Redefining Modern Mobility with Efficiency and Technology

Developed under Geely’s BMA platform with insights from nearly 100 experts across more than 20 countries, the Geely Cityray stakes its claim with a distinctive, modern design. This SUV not only fulfills the need for space and versatility but also boasts a powerful yet efficient 172-horsepower engine, making it ideal for everyday driving. Moreover, its advanced connectivity and safety features are expected to strongly appeal to buyers who prioritize these elements in their vehicles.

Innovative Design that Captures Attention

This new 4.5-meter-long SUV inherits the futuristic design DNA of its bigger sibling, the Geely Starray, showing marked lines that give it a striking and attractive appearance. It features a three-dimensional grille framed by LED headlights. On the sides, there is a cross-design line along with others that define the wheel arches, which, along with the 16” or 18” turbine-style aluminum wheels, emphasize its robust look. At the rear, the complex and refined design is created by arrowhead-shaped taillights connected by a bar, all of which are LED; a large rear fascia with an integrated diffuser that frames the dual chrome exhausts, and a spoiler that accentuates its sportiness.

Club América Mascots Joins Cityray Launch

At the launch event, the mascots of Club América Mexico made an appearance alongside the Cityray, bringing added energy to the occasion. As part of Geely Auto’s official sponsorship, Thomas Hernandez, the Commercial Director of Club América, took the stage to deliver a speech. He highly praised the Cityray SUV and announced that the captain of the women’s football team would conduct an in-depth one-month test drive. Mr. Hernandez also expressed his keen anticipation for cooperation with Geely Mexico in 2025.

Looking Into 2025: Geely México’s Vision for Expansion and Innovation

Geely México sets an ambitious course for 2025, targeting the sale of 25,000 vehicles, more than doubling its sales in the previous year. The company’s strategic growth includes not only the Cityray’s launch but also the expansion of its distributor network, as emphasized by Tony Chi, Deputy General Manager of Geely Auto International Corporation, General Director of Geely México: “We aim to expand our distributor network to reach 100 dealers for 100% of national coverage across 32 states of the Republic.”

“Geely México will continue to elevate the user experience with the Geely Go user brand we introduced last October, a platform in which customers can engage with our brand, and co-create a ‘Go Beyond Cars’ user experience and a more diverse lifestyle experience,” continued Tony Chi.

This diverse range of mobility options allows the Geely Auto brand to offer a comprehensive product portfolio that caters to different transportation needs and preferences of Mexican consumers. The company also aims to provide more energy options in 2025 to address the evolving market demands. By providing vehicles that embody globally recognized quality, high value, and unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, Geely solidifies its position as a trusted partner for discerning drivers in the Mexican market.

SOURCE: Geely