Geely launched its latest electric SUV E5 in Guiyang, China

Geely Auto officially announced the launch of E5, its newest electric SUV, in Guiyang China. Developed for the global market from the very beginning, the E5 is built on the global intelligent new energy architecture GEA, and adopts minimalist design that caters to users worldwide.

Geely has tested, designed and completed both left and right-hand drive versions of the E5 thanks to Geely’s dedicated and experienced R&D teams around the globe who are able to translate their deep local understandings to a world-class model. Global model complies with global standards and the E5 fully satisfies the regulatory requirements of 89 countries.

Technically-advanced compared to its competition in its EV class worldwide, the E5 is packed with self-developed features, like intelligent electric drive, short blade battery, CTB technology, and more. With a body dimension of 4615 × 1901 × 1670 mm and a wheelbase of 2750 mm, the E5 outperforms its counterparts with better driving and riding experience.

Alongside with the exciting launch, Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group announced to share the core technology of safely unlocking the hidden door handles of new energy vehicles to the whole industry, jointly pushing NEV safety to an extended level.

In the first half of 2024, Geely Auto Group’s overseas sales growth hit a record high, up more than 67% year-on-year to 197,428 units. The pure electric model E5 is set to be presented soon globally and will be the next booster of Geely’s ever-accelerating international expansion while the company continuously fulfills its commitment to creating a sustainable future and a better world for all.

SOURCE: Geely