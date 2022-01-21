Geely Holding Group and Renault Group sign agreement for joint cooperation in South Korea

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Renault Group have signed a cooperation agreement to launch all-new vehicle lineup for the Korean market

Renault Group and Geely Holding Group (Geely Group), China’s largest privately-owned automotive group, have signed an agreement to launch a new collaboration dedicated to bringing fuel-efficient Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models to the South Korean market as well as for export sales. The new vehicles will be produced at the Renault-Samsung facility in Busan, South Korea, with production forecast to begin in 2024.

This collaboration marks a further step in efforts by the two automobile groups in producing low-emission models, as well as increasing their penetration in the Asian HEV markets. The partnership also forms part of Renault’s “Renaulution” program to upgrade the RSM brand and product portfolio by using industry leading technology, engineering and services as well as working with strong local partners.

The new products will utilize Geely Group’s world-class compact modular architecture (CMA), developed by Geely’s R&D centre in Sweden, as well as taking advantage of Geely Group’s advanced hybrid powertrain technologies. Renault and RSM will contribute their expertise in design and customer experience, while providing cutting-edge technologies to meet and exceed local market expectations.

The new vehicles will provide South Korean customers with premium features, industry-leading technology and strengthen RSM’s reputation in the market as provider of high-quality automotive services. While vehicles will be initially designed for the South Korean market, RSM will allow for their export in the future.

Eric Li, Chairperson of Geely Holding Group, said: “Geely has a proven track record in creating mutually beneficial collaborations that focus on technology, experience and shared ideas with the ultimate goal of creating higher quality, more sustainable products. We are looking forward to working with Renault and realizing new synergies that combine strengths from both parties to create value for the end user.”

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said: “We are happy to initiate such an innovative partnership with Geely Group, which has an impressive track record in Automotive Industry. Through this project, Geely Holding and Renault Group pave the way to pursue 20 years of successful RSM journey and contribution to the Korean industry.”

SOURCE: Geely