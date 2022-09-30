Geely Holding acquires 7.60% shareholding in Aston Martin Lagonda

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s largest privately-owned automotive technology group, today announced that it has acquired a shareholding in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (Aston Martin), representing 7.60% of the ordinary share capital of the ultra-luxury British performance brand.

Daniel Donghui Li, Geely Holding Group CEO said:

“We are delighted to announce our investment in Aston Martin and believe that with our well-established track record and technology offerings, Geely Holding can contribute to Aston Martin’s future success. We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability.”