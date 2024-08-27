Geely elevates Middle East and Africa technical excellence with forum and skills competition

Geely's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences in the Middle East and Africa was highlighted at the inaugural Middle East & Africa Technical and Quality Forum and the second Geely Regional After-Sales Skills Competition, held in Dubai in August 2024

Geely’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences in the Middle East and Africa was highlighted at the inaugural Middle East & Africa Technical and Quality Forum and the second Geely Regional After-Sales Skills Competition, held in Dubai in August 2024. The event showcased the brand’s advanced after-sales services and technological innovations, reaffirming its dedication to providing top-notch support to its customers in the region.

Geely’s technical experts from around the world convened in Dubai to discuss the latest advancements in after-sales technology. The forum provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, exploring how cutting-edge products and services can enhance Geely’s competitive edge and deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction in the Middle East and Africa.

Such strategic localization efforts have propelled it to a prominent position in the Middle East and Africa automotive market. As of July 2024, several key Geely models ranked among the top 3 in their respective segments across multiple countries. A testament to its growing popularity, the Geely brand has secured the top spot in sales among all Chinese brands in Saudi Arabia.

Quality management, embracing future development

The Forum was held on August 11th, aiming to build a multi-party communication platform. Experts from Geely Group’s Quality Center, R&D Center, Manufacturing Base, and GAIC After-Sales Team, as well as local dealers and network representatives, a total of 100 industry elites, gathered together to conduct extensive exchanges on topics such as Geely’s overseas adaptability in R&D, technology, quality management, and technical cases. Communication and sharing greatly boosted the trust of local dealers and service outlets in the brand.

Alex Gu, Deputy General Manager of GAIC and General Manager of the Middle East Subsidiary, delivered the opening speech and emphasized that Geely insists on increasing R&D investment and improving technical levels of high-end technologies. He said that Geely can better meet consumers’ expectations by focusing on auto technology and quality management.

Deputy General Manager of Xi’an Company, Frank Li, introduced the four major production processes of the manufacturing base, as well as the GCPA (Geely Customer Perception Assessment) standards for whole vehicle customer review and quality improvement process.

GAIC Director of After-Sales Service, Zack Zhu, pointed out that Geely overseas after-sales service is always user-centered, cementing its “professional, efficient, and friendly” service philosophy. Through specialized services, efficient processes, and differentiated experiences, Geely is continuously building its service brand. Five major business modules are in place to safeguard and support the after-sales technical and service operations of dealers.

After that, the delegation visited the Middle East spare parts warehouse and inspected local Geely Centers. By communicating with sales and service personnel, the delegation further heard the needs of the market.

Customer service, striving for excellence

The “Ready.Set.Geely” Regional Skills Competition, held on August 10th, showcased the exceptional talent of Geely’s technicians from across the Middle East and Africa. 26 top-tier competitors from 8 countries were tested on their theoretical knowledge and practical skills. The competition was designed to evaluate their proficiency in both technical expertise and customer service.

Paul Kennethl Salcedo (from Wallan in Saudi Arabia) won in the technician competition, Ahmed Taha (from Egypt AGM) took first place in the service advisor competition, and Wallan (from Saudi Arabia) was awarded the outstanding team. Excellent candidates in every segmented competition will represent the Middle East and Africa region to compete in the Geely Global Skills Competition Finals in November.

Since the inaugural overseas skills test last year, Geely has established a mature and comprehensive evaluation system for national, regional, and global skills competitions.

The contestants participating in the Middle East and Africa regional competition were selected from their respective countries. Starting in June 2024, Geely successively held national service skills competitions in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait. Taking Egypt as an example, the national competition included multiple stages such as service advisor competition, technician competition, practical service training, role-playing, and theoretical exams. This mechanism effectively motivates more regional after-sales service personnel to proactively improve their knowledge and skills, thereby enhancing Geely’s service brand’s core competitiveness on a global scale.

As a cornerstone of Geely’s localized after-sales service strategy, the regional forum serves as a bridge between research and development, production, and the front-line market. This collaborative platform fosters open communication and knowledge sharing, enabling overseas dealers and service stations to gain a deeper understanding of Geely’s unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional after-sales support. By promoting innovation and continuous improvement in both product quality and service, Geely reinforces its brand value in the regional market and delivers on its promise of providing a premium and satisfying customer experience.

SOURCE: Geely