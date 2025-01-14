Geely: Coolray shines! celebrating 1 million strong in global performance

The Geely Coolray, as the brand’s model with the highest export volume and the broadest international reach, has achieved the milestone of 1 million units sold globally

The Geely Coolray, as the brand’s model with the highest export volume and the broadest international reach, has achieved the milestone of 1 million units sold globally. Since its launch in 2018, the Coolray has been sold to over 50 countries, becoming a top choice for consumers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Coolray has been widely recognized for its dynamic power performance, youthful design, and intelligent features that please driving. The model has redefined benchmarks in the Subcompact SUV segment with strong market proof.

Coolray’s rise to global success in B-SUV market

Debuted as Binyue in China in 2018, the Coolray swiftly hit 100,000 sales within 9 months. By 2019, it expanded internationally, establishing market presence in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, among others. In 2023, Geely Auto International launched the New Coolray in various markets including Chile, Kazakhstan, and Mexico. Enhanced to enrich user experience, the New Coolray boasts improved performance, advance intelligence, multimedia functions, and comfort features. Throughout years, Coolray has steadily captivated a growing global user base, consistently driving its overseas sales to new heights year after year.

Coolray has reached remarkable success in the competitive B-SUV segment. In Africa, Coolray soared to the No. 1 ranking among all brands in Algeria within just a year of its sales launch in March 2024. In the Middle East, Coolray secured a Top 3 position among all brands in Kuwait, while also demonstrating robust growth in the UAE with an 80.1% increase compared with performance last year. Additionally, steady gains have been recorded in Oman and Bahrain. In the Americas, Coolray has ranked Top 3 among all brands in Panama, reflecting its growing popularity since its sales debut in 2022.

The Geely Coolray: Made for global excellence

Coolray is the first SUV built on Geely’s advanced B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA). This innovative platform prioritizes handling performance, ensuring the driving experience is optimized to the fullest in diverse road conditions. In recent years, the New Coolray has been introduced consecutively to established and new markets.

The new model is powered by a 1.5 TD four-cylinder engine and a new generation 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain enables the Coolray to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.6 seconds, with a combined fuel consumption of only 5.8L/100km (based on Geely Auto statistics), achieving a wonderful balance between energy efficiency and best-in-class power performance.

Its design embodies the “Energy Burst” appearance and “Energy Awakening” interiors, creating a powerful and soulful feeling that excite driving. The exterior stands out sporty dual-color body, “Energy Storm” themed front face design with blacked Robust Air Inlet Grille and red accents, flame-through-type LEC taillights, and 18-inch tomahawk-style wheels with red sports calipers.

Inside, it offers contrasting interior with premium multifunctional sports seats. The flowing integrated double screens – a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display – bring an immersive visual experience and a strong sense of technology.

The Coolray is equipped with an array of advanced technologies, enhancing driving safety and convenience. Intelligent driving systems including ICC, AEB, APA, BSD are provided. An Eagle Eye 540° transparent chassis helps users navigate through a safer journey.

As a strategic global SUV, Coolray is attentive to users’ needs across different regions. In the Middle East, insulated glass is installed to prevent the heat. In Eastern Europe, where winter conditions are harsh, heating is provided in front seat, rear seat, steering wheel and more, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. In Asia Pacific and Middle East, front seat ventilation provides a refreshing environment.

Since its debut, Coolray has won multiple awards in its segment across the globe, reinforcing its exceptional product performance. This year, it has been selected by the expert jury as the “Compact SUV 2WD” winner at the SUV of the Year Award 2024 in Eastern Europe.

Embracing 1 million users and more

As Coolray embraces millions of users worldwide, passion and energy have transcended automotive innovation to the daily lives of users, connecting with local communities in a more proactive way to co-create “Go-Beyond-Car” experiences and explore diverse lifestyles.

In Dubai, UAE, Coolray partnered with the 28th season of the Global Village, in exploring a wonderful world and beyond with consumers. In the Dominican Republic, Coolray Pink joined the rally in supporting those bravely fighting the breast cancer, calling for collective support and strength for life. In Azerbaijan, a CoolDay Party was successfully held in Mount Shahdagh, where the Coolray user community embraced speed and adventure. In Costa Rica, Coolray empowered International Women’s Day, celebrating ways of living and passion for life.

As Coolray continues to grow its user base and sprint forward in the global market, we remain committed to delivering travel experiences that exceed expectations, and look forward to the next million users to come.

SOURCE: Geely