Geely Automobile Holding Sales Volume For November 2020 Was 150,517 Units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of November 2020 was 150,517 units, an increase of approximately 5% from the same period last year and up approximately 7% from October 2020. Of the total sales volume in November 2020, 6,829 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up more than twofold year-on-year to 11,769 units in the month of November 2020. During the month of November 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 138,748 units, around the same level achieved in the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first eleven months of 2020 was 1,166,015 units, a decrease of approximately 5% from the same period last year, and achieving 88% of the Group’s revised full year sales volume target of 1,320,000 units in 2020.

During the month of November 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 54,940 units, 92,992 units and 2,585 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 22,798 units, up around 61% year-on-year and breaking the brand’s record high monthly sales volume for the fifth month in a row.

SOURCE: Geely