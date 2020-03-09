Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for February 2020 was 21,168 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of February 2020 was 21,168 units, a decrease of approximately 75% from the same period last year. The lower February sales volume is largely due to the disruption caused by the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China. Further, the less working days during the month due to the earlier Chinese New Year holiday this year also affected the Group’s sales performance during the period.

The total sales volume in the first two months of 2020 was 133,006 units, a decrease of approximately 45% from the same period last year, and achieving 9% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020. Of the total sales volume in the first two months of 2020, 6,421 units were new energy and electrified vehicles (NEVs). The Group’s exports volume was down around 59% year-on-year to 4,847 units in the first two months of 2020. During the first two months of 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 128,159 units, a decrease of around 44% from the same period last year.

During the month of February 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 8,321 units, 11,934 units and 913 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 2,066 units.

SOURCE: Geely Automobile Holding