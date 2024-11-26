Geely Auto sets out long-term commitment to Australia and New Zealand markets

Global leading Chinese Automotive Manufacturer Geely Auto brought Australian dealers and New Zealand partners together to hold a Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony today, marking its official entry into the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets

Global leading Chinese Automotive Manufacturer Geely Auto brought Australian dealers and New Zealand partners together to hold a Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony today, marking its official entry into the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets. This milestone event signifies a key achievement in Geely’s global expansion, further solidifying its presence in the Oceanian market.

During the event, Geely Auto reaffirmed its long-term commitment to becoming a highly approachable and trusted brand in the ANZ markets and shared its localized brand strategy and product launch plan with its partners. The Geely EX5, a mid-sized electric vehicle, was showcased during the ceremony and slated for launch in H1 2025 as the first model to enter the ANZ market. “We are excited to bring models like the EX5 to the market. This vehicle represents not only our commitment to innovation but also our dedication to meeting the needs of our local customers. We’re not only introducing new vehicles to enrich the lives of consumers in Australia and New Zealand, but also building a brand that represents quality, innovation, and trust in these markets.” said Evin Ye from Geely Auto.

Geely also announced a strategic partnership with the Giltrap Group, one of New Zealand’s largest automotive distributors, appointing them as the official distributor for Geely Auto in New Zealand. This partnership adds Geely Auto to the Giltrap Group’s broader Geely portfolio, which already includes the established brands of Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus. By integrating Geely Auto into its lineup, the Giltrap Group significantly strengthens its strategic relationship with Geely, completing a vital piece of Geely’s global expansion strategy. The New Zealand market will align its marketing and product strategies with Australia, reinforcing Geely’s commitment to investment and synergy across both countries.

“These markets are crucial to our global expansion, and we are excited to strengthen our presence and partnerships here. The alliances we’ve established with leading distributors and dealers will be pivotal to Geely’s sustained growth and reputation in the region,” said Mr. Li Lei, Head of Geely Auto Australia.

Michael Giltrap, Joint Managing Director of Giltrap Group, added, “Giltrap Group is proud to partner with Geely, who is without doubt one of the great automotive companies; this is something we have discovered first-hand through Volvo, Lotus and Polestar. Geely combines world-class engineering, striking design and outstanding value, and now this partnership allows Giltrap Group to bring their brilliant range of vehicles to New Zealand. The combination of our great team and our expertise as an automotive distributor and retailer will deliver the best Geely experience to Kiwi drivers.”

One of the Australian dealer representatives also expressed that Geely’s entry into the Australian market marks an exciting new chapter for the local automotive industry. As a partner, we are thrilled to be part of a brand that prioritizes innovation, quality, and customer experience. With Geely’s commitment to establishing a strong presence and their extensive product lineup, we’re confident that we will deliver exceptional value to Australian consumers and contribute to Geely’s long-term success in the region.”

Geely Auto is committed to drive transformation through electrification, intelligence, connectivity, and shared mobility, while to further elevate its competitiveness in the passenger vehicle market. This strategy highlights Geely’s dedication to innovation, service, and sustainability, paving the way for the introduction of additional products featuring first-class designs and advanced technologies to the ANZ markets.

SOURCE: Geely