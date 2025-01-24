Geely Auto enters Indonesian market, launching pre-sale of first pure electric SUV

Geely Auto announced its strategic entry into Indonesia with the pre-sale of its flagship electric SUV, the Geely EX5

Geely Auto announced its strategic entry into Indonesia with the pre-sale of its flagship electric SUV, the Geely EX5. This advanced vehicle, designed to redefine electric mobility offers Indonesian consumers a glimpse into the future of sustainable transportation. It also announced the plans for local manufacturing in Indonesia, partnering with leading Indonesian automotive firm PT Handal Indonesia Motor to establish production facilities in the industrial hub of Bekasi. This move not only strengthened Geely’s foothold in Indonesia but also accelerates its expansion in the right-hand drive markets, marking a key milestone in the company’s global strategy.

“Indonesia represents an exciting new chapter for Geely,” said Evin Ye, Vice President of Geely Automobile International Corporation (GAIC), “We are committed to bringing Indonesian consumers cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility solutions, supported by an exceptional user experience.”

Strengthening local presence and right-hand drive market expansion

Since establishing its Indonesian subsidiary in November 2024, Geely Auto has partnered with 6 leading local dealers to build its presence in this key right-hand drive market. The company aims to establish 100 sales and service outlets throughout Indonesia within the next 3 years, building a comprehensive network. Geely will continue to enhance its localized operations to deliver a world-class brand experience to Indonesian consumers, setting new standards in right-hand drive markets while achieving sustainable, high-quality growth.

“It is wonderful to see Geely taking a significant step by introducing a brand-new model to Indonesia market,” said Cahyo Purnomo, Investment Promotion Director – Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), “It will not only benefit the local automotive industry, but also bring benefits to the economy and ultimately offer better prices for our customers.”

New Indonesian plant strengthens global manufacturing network

The strategic partnership with PT Handal Indonesia Motor will center on the Bekasi Phase II manufacturing facility. Set for completion in Q2 2025, the plant will begin production of the Geely EX5 in Q3. Built to meet Indonesian local production (TKDN) standards, the facility will feature Geely’s advanced battery technology and assembly processes, contributing to Indonesia’s automotive industry transformation toward electrification and smart manufacturing.

As Geely’s seventh overseas manufacturing facility, the Bekasi plant signifies a crucial expansion of the company’s global production network, strategically positioning Geely for further growth in key international markets. Beyond the Geely EX5 production, the facility’s three-year roadmap includes developing a diverse vehicle portfolio spanning SUVs, MPVs, and other segments, with powertrains ranging from pure electric to plug-in hybrid and conventional options.

“The partnership with Handal underscores our long-term commitment to Indonesia,” Victor Gao, CEO of Geely Auto Indonesia, “We share a vision of driving innovation and advancing the local automotive sector. By combining our strengths in technology and manufacturing, we aim to set new benchmarks for Indonesia’s automotive industry.”

Advanced technologies set new SUV standards

The Geely EX5 combines sleek design, smart features, and superior safety to establish new standards in the global electric SUV segment. As a strategic global model, it achieves class-leading space efficiency with a 67.2% utilization rate through innovative interior design.

It showcases the company’s technological prowess through 4 core innovations: the short blade battery, the GEA architecture, the CTB technology, and the 11-in-1 intelligent electric drive. It features an advanced cockpit powered by Flyme Auto, including a multilingual “Hi Geely” voice assistant supporting 10 languages. The Geely EX5 is equipped with ADAS Level 2, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assistance.

Driven by its global expansion strategy, Geely Auto achieved record-breaking sales in 2024, reaching 2.17 million units worldwide. International sales surged by 53% year-on-year, exceeding 403,923 units, while new energy vehicle (NEV) sales skyrocketed to 888,235 units, a 92% increase, demonstrating strong momentum in the global market. With Indonesia as its newest strategic hub, Geely Auto is leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities, high value product lineup, and localized service network to strengthen its position in right-hand drive markets and drive innovation in the global automotive industry.

SOURCE: Geely