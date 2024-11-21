Geely attended COP29, sharing vision and achievements for a greener future

Geely was invited to participate the COP29, the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan from Nov 11, 2024 to Nov 22, 2024

Geely was invited to participate the COP29, the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan from Nov 11, 2024 to Nov 22, 2024.

Geely Auto is taking significant effort to address climate change. The company has established a complete ESG strategy centered around six pillars: climate neutrality, nature positivity, all-round safety, digital innovation, co-prosperity, and governance. To achieve the climate goals, Geely has committed to reduce carbon emissions by 25% across the entire product lifecycle of its vehicles by 2025 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2045. This ambitious target will be realized through a dedicated Geely way of green development, fostering close collaboration with consumers, partners, and suppliers

Geely Auto provides to its consumers a versatile, innovative, green and sustainable mobility option that includes a multi-energy approach with EV, PHEV, and methanol-fueled vehicles. Geely has also achieved a significant growth in its electrification journey. Between January and October 2024, the company has sold over 650,000 new energy vehicles (NEVs), marking a year-over-year increase of over 91%. Additionally, Geely has made substantial progress in its methanol-fueled vehicle technology, securing over 200 patents and initiating commercialization to further reduce carbon emissions

In terms of manufacturing, Geely Auto is committed to sustainable practices by actively working to build green, low carbon and eco friendly factories. At the end of 2023, Geely has already achieved 60% utilization rate of green electricity across all its manufacturing plants thanks to the application of 400MWp distributed photovoltaic system with a goal of 100% before 2025. As of date, Geely has successfully established 3 zero-carbon factories which surpasses expectations of its 2025 targets.

Another commitment of Geely Auto is to extending its initiatives on sustainability to the entire supply chain, encouraging all suppliers to use eco-friendly practices. To facilitate this, Geely has developed a comprehensive, advanced, and proprietary digital management system which enables the calculation of carbon footprints for components and raw materials, promoting transparency and accountability among value chain partners. The system includes a “waste-free production” evaluation process to require all partners to follow the waste emission guideline and decrease energy waste.

Excellence in recycling economy is also the aim of Geely. The company has implemented a robust recycling system that recovers and repurpose vehicles, components, and materials. During 2024, Geely has successfully manufactured over 1,200 vehicles and produced more than 20,000 components from recycled materials. The ratio of recyclable material is up to 97% on a newly-developed Geely Auto vehicle that is produced from 2022 to 2023. For example, some components are made of materials that are recycled from plastic bottles and straw, the metal part also adopts recyclable steel and aluminum to prolong the lifecycle of material.

Additionally, Geely is optimizing the entire lifecycle of batteries, a critical component in NEVs. By adopting cutting-edge battery technology and establishing a comprehensive recycling system, Geely ensures the sustainable use of these resources. The company’s innovative short blade battery technology, which has passed rigorous tests including the 8-needle puncture test, offers exceptional safety and durability.

Due to its versatile strength rooted in innovative technology, value chain collaboration, Geely has cut the carbon emission of the full vehicle lifecycle in 2023 largely, decreased 12% compared to 2020. With the recognition from global authorities, Geely will continuously give back to the earth while engaging more consumers and partners in its sustainability concept.

SOURCE: Geely