Geely announced the exciting debut of the Preface sedan in UAE

Geely Auto has extended its product ecosystem in UAE with the newly launched compact premium sedan, the Geely Preface. The theme of the launch event, “Perfected Presence”, is not only a good explanation of the Preface’s outstanding strength in driving performance, design, platform and safety, but also echoes Geely’s ceaseless pursuit of “perfection”. The event attracted more than 60 local media and KOL, showcasing an immersive display of cutting-edge technology, premium design philosophy, and top-tier comfort.

“The Geely Preface is designed for the astute driver who sees their vehicle as more than just a means of transport – it is a symbol of their lifestyle, aspirations, personal achievement and individual expression,” Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO of New Ventures at Albatha Automotive Group concluded the design philosophy of the Preface. “In every aspect, from its design to its engineering, the Preface stands as a symbol of modern luxury and technological advancement.”

Restructuring traditional market expectations of a compact premium sedan, the Geely Preface packs in innovative engineering and meticulous design, making it a sound choice that offers a perfect harmony of design, aesthetics, functionality, and value.

Offering more than a C-segment sedan, the Preface’s unmatched spaciousness caters to every passenger’s comfort. Venturing inside the Geely Preface, one will be immediately enveloped in an environment where every detail has been crafted for comfort, safety, and aesthetic pleasure. The cabin is a harmonious blend of technology and luxury, featuring a sophisticated, best-in-class 13.2” floating center console and a high-definition infotainment screen that offers connectivity and entertainment on the move.

Marouf Chowdhury from Drive Arabia, a leading automobile media in the region of UAE, spoke highly of the Preface after his test drive, “It’s refreshing to see new sedan options from manufacturers offering customers a compelling alternative. The Geely Preface is certainly a very good option for anyone looking for a comfortable and spacious sedan.”

Ever since Geely first launched its brand in UAE in May 2023, its reliable lineup has been highly recognized by local consumers, gradually gaining popularity amid fierce competition. During the first half year of 2024, Geely was the No.2 Chinese automotive brand in UAE based on the number of units sold. As for specific vehicle models, Geely Coolray is the top-selling Chinese B-segment SUV and also honorably ranked Top 3 among all brands, also according to sales data during the first half year of 2024 in UAE.

Geely’s achievement in UAE is the epitome of how it grows its business in the Middle East, one of the most important regions for all ambitious automobile brands. Geely stands out of the market with advanced vehicle models, attentive aftersales service, and a high-value brand image, securing itself one of Top 3 Chinese automobile brand in countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Going forward, Geely will continuously devote itself to its promise of delivering products that enhance the driving experience and cater to the aspirations and needs of modern drivers worldwide.

