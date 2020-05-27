Garmin® unveils new series of oversized dēzl™ truck navigators

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the oversized dēzl OTR700/800/1000 GPS truck navigators. For a clear view of the road ahead, the new dēzl series features a 7-, 8-, or an extra-large 10-inch display option that can be easily switched from traditional landscape to portrait mode.1 In addition to large, easy-to-read HD touchscreens, the new dēzl series offers industry-best load-to-dock guidance, popular truck routing, and custom truck routing2 for the size and weight of a driver’s rig.

“The new dēzl navigators offer over-the-road truck drivers exactly what they’ve been advocating for behind the wheel—extra-large navigation screens that clearly display the information that matters most to professional truckers,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “These navigators also add slick new capabilities, such as highlighting routes on the display to show popular paths used by other truck drivers.”

The innovative popular truck routing feature indicates routes commonly used by fellow truckers to help increase situational awareness in unknown regions. What’s more, the new dēzl lineup introduces industry-best load-to-dock guidance – allowing drivers to see specific loading zones and storage lots to bypass common public entrances when approaching their destination. Offering truckers the best experience behind the wheel, the new dēzl series comes with several mounting options, including a powered magnetic mount with heavy duty suction cup, a screw down mount, and a 1-inch ball adapter with an AMPS plate compatible with RAM mounting systems.3

These oversized navigators are loaded with core trucking features necessary for over-the-road truck drivers. Drivers can input the size and weight of their truck on their dēzl navigator to receive custom truck routing and take advantage of road warnings to see alerts for upcoming bridge heights, weight limits, sharp curves, steep grades and more. Thanks to a preloaded directory of Truck and Trailer Services, drivers can find preferred truck stops by brand or amenities. Truck-friendly parking information and timely break planning notifications help truckers make the most of each stop. With built-in Bluetooth® for hands-free calling and a revamped voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “Ok Garmin”, truckers can organically talk to their dēzl navigators and keep their hands on the wheel. They can also use the intuitive display to easily view TripAdvisor® traveler ratings, and to find millions of popular places to explore by name with preloaded Foursquare® points of interest. The dēzl series includes map updates of North America and built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity makes it simple to keep maps and software up-to-date without using a computer.

When the new trio of dēzl navigators are paired with the Garmin Drive™ mobile app4, truck drivers can access live fuel prices, traffic and weather, as well as phone notifications and photoLive traffic camera updates. Additionally, the GPS navigators can be paired with Garmin’s wireless backup cameras5, or third party backup cameras6 to easily see behind a truck when reversing. The dēzl series also works with the Garmin eLog™ compliant ELD7 for subscription-free Hours of Service (HOS) recording.

Available now, the new dēzl series has suggested retail prices ranging from $399.99 to $799.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/dezl.

The dēzl OTR700/OTR800/OTR1000 navigators are the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at newsroom.garmin.com, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Portrait Mode only available in 8-inch and 10-inch displays.

2 Not available in all areas. Entering your truck’s profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

3 dēzl OTR700 comes with suction cup mount only; dēzl OTR800/1000 comes with heavy duty suction cup, screw down mount and 1-inch ball adapter with AMS plate.

4 To use this feature, you must download the Garmin Drive app to your compatible smartphone enabled with Bluetooth technology.

5 Backup camera sold separately; dēzl OTR700 is compatible with Garmin BC™30, dēzl OTR 800/1000 are compatible with Garmin BC™35.

6 Only available with dēzl OTR800 and dēzl OTR1000 and requires the magnetic mount with video-in port accessory (sold separately).

7 Sold separately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005156/en/

SOURCE: Garmin