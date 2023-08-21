Fuso’s all-electric light duty eCanter truck introduced to Chile, marking the first South American market launch

Chile to be the first South American market to receive the new eCanter truck

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce that the all-electric eCanter truck will begin sales in the Chilean market later this year. The vehicle was unveiled for the first time to domestic customers at an event on August 17th.

The remodeled eCanter, which was first presented to the public at the September 2022 world premiere in Japan, is now making its way to one of FUSO’s largest markets in South America. The vehicle will be available in 5 variants, ranging from 6.5 to 8.55 tonnes in GVW, with various body applications to match diverse business needs. Three battery sizes will offer a driving range up to 200 km on one charge. The eCanter for Chile will also come with advanced features such as Active Brake Assist 5 (ABA5) and Active Sideguard Assist, for peace of mind on the road.

Fully built (CBU) FUSO trucks and buses have been distributed throughout Chile by Comercial Kaufmann S.A. and its own dealer network since 2011. The light-duty Canter truck maintains a strong presence within the market, at a share of 18% of the light-duty segment.* With the introduction of the eCanter, Kaufmann and MFTBC aim to maintain the FUSO brand’s strengths through the coming e-mobility era. In recent years, Chile has been on the forefront of the shift to sustainable transportation. Through its National Electricmobility Strategy, Chile has set forth the target of transitioning all newly sold products for road freight transport to 100% ZEV by the year 2045. With the steadily increasing number of public access charging points and tax incentives for electric vehicles, uptake of the eCanter is expected to grow in the future.

*as of December 2022

SOURCE: Fuso