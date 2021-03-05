FUSO New Zealand awarded co-funding by New Zealand’s Ministry of Energy and Resources for eCanter trials ahead of market introduction

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) is pleased to announce that New Zealand’s Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) will grant co-funding to FUSO New Zealand for eCanter operational trials in support of the nation’s transition to zero-emissions transportation.

The co-funding will subsidize leasing arrangements with five major transport customers that operate in Auckland’s Zero Emissions Area (ZEA). Through this agreement, each of these five transport operators will deploy an eCanter in the ZEA for a trial period of one year. The ZEA initiative aims to cut the level of pollutants in one of the densest neighborhoods of Auckland by supporting the uptake of low-emissions vehicles over the coming decade. Through the trial, logistics operators and Auckland Transport, the organization responsible for the city’s transportation infrastructure, hope to gain a clearer understanding of how the integration of electric trucks will impact inner-city transport and deliveries. A sixth truck, also co-funded by the Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund, will be a demonstrator unit owned by FUSO New Zealand. This eCanter will be loaned to potential customers for operational trials, in anticipation of the vehicle’s official market introduction scheduled for later this year.

These subsidies are a part of the New Zealand government’s decision to co-fund 22 new low-emission transport projects. The Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund, administered by the EECA will contribute a total of NZ$3.7 million to the 22 projects. The same fund has also financially supported over 450 operational charging stations within New Zealand.

As interest in de-carbonization gains momentum within governments both inside and outside of Japan, the eCanter is poised to play a significant role in urban transportation around the world. The near-silent and emissions-free (“tank-to-wheel”) vehicle has received high praise from both Japanese and international customers. Currently over 200 eCanter trucks are in customer hands across the United States, EU, and Japan, and have together achieved a total driving distance of over 3 million kilometers.

SOURCE: FUSO