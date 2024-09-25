Fuso: All-electric eCanter makes entry into Singapore

Ideal for urban deliveries, eCanter poised to contribute to local logistics industry

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has officially launched its all-electric light-duty eCanter truck in Singapore and has handed over the first unit to a local customer.

Singapore is regarded as a global logistics hub, with the southeast Asian country also being home to Asia’s largest cargo airport. The government wants all vehicles on the country’s roads running on cleaner energy by 2040 and has laid out a roadmap to drive EV adoption, which includes a target of 60,000 charging points by 2030.

Four eCanter variants available in Singapore

First introduced in 2017, the eCanter is ideal for purposes including urban deliveries as it is locally emission-free, easy to drive, quiet, and has low vibration levels. In Singapore, the truck is available in four variants with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 5-8.55 tons. Wheelbase length ranges from 2.5 meters to 4.45 meters, and the truck can be fitted with an S, M or L-size battery with a capacity of up to 124kWh. The eCanter can be fully charged overnight using a regular outlet, or in under two hours with a fast charger at locations such as a customer’s depot*.

MFTBC’s President and CEO Karl Deppen said the eCanter is expected to satisfy the various demands of customers in Singapore, just as it has been doing in 38 markets worldwide.

Strong Fuso presence in Singapore

The eCanter will be distributed in Singapore by Goldbell Engineering Pte. Ltd, which has been the FUSO authorized distributor in the market for more than 40 years. FUSO’s light-duty diesel Canter, medium-duty Fighter and heavy-duty Super Great trucks are also available in Singapore. Manufactured at MFTBC’s Kawasaki plant and imported into Singapore as BU (built-up) trucks, FUSO’s commercial vehicles enjoy a strong presence in the market.

Equipped with safety features such as Active Attention Assist, and Active Sideguard Assist 1.0, as well as Active Brake Assist (ABA®5)**, which under ideal conditions can detect vehicles and moving pedestrians and initiate emergency braking, the eCanter also helps ensure road users are kept safe.

*Charging times depend on charger output. Times may vary depending on actual battery temperature and remaining battery power.

**ABA® is a registered trademark of MFTBC.

SOURCE: Fuso