Fuel cell technology: Rheinmetall wins new order for high-voltage electric coolant pumps in the two-digit million-euro range

Rheinmetall has won a new order for hundreds of thousands of CWA2000 highvoltage electric coolant pumps. The order is worth a figure in the two-digit million-euro range. Rheinmetall is a Tier 1 supplier of the customer. Production begins in 2026, with deliveries spaced over a six-year period. The Düsseldorfbased

tech enterprise won the order in the face of competition from well-known rivals.

The customer, one of the world’s largest internationally operating automakers, has ordered the high-voltage electric coolant pumps for use in its 800V architecture. The component is designed as a glandless pump which, due to the lack of a mechanical seal, ensures low friction and a long service life. Moreover, any leakage into the electronics or the environment is prevented, guaranteeing maximum safety for highvoltage e-motors and inverters. In addition, the internal electronics regulate the necessary cooling capacity via an intelligent thermal management, enhancing both operating range and passenger comfort.

In the meantime, 800V technology has joined 400V as the industry standard in the e-mobility sector. With twice the charge capacity, the former offers greater dayto-day utility and higher efficiency owing to reduced electric resistance. Furthermore, the technology enables the use of thinner cables, helping to save space and weight as well as the need for expensive metals like copper. Thanks to the reduced heat loss, moreover, the cooling system design can be smaller yet more efficient.

With this new order, Rheinmetall continues to make inroads into the forwardlooking market for sustainable fuel cell technology. Further orders in this segment are expected in future.

Rheinmetall’s Sensors and Actuators division is synonymous with outstanding expertise in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility sector and heavy engineering. Its five business units – Actuators; Air Emission Systems; Commercial Diesel Systems; Pump Technology and Solenoid Valves – develop solutions for the major challenges confronting modern mobility, including downsizing, emission reduction and increased efficiency, with a simultaneous optimization of performance. The division’s comprehensive product portfolio encompasses a wide range of exhaust gas recirculation systems; flow control and regulator valves and exhaust gas flaps; solenoid valves; actuators; valve train systems; and oil, water and vacuum pump for cars, commercial vehicles and offroad applications ranging from light- to heavy-duty and industrial uses.

