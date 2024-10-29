Frost & Sullivan honors 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) with Customer Value Leadership Award for 3Ready Automotive

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software solutions, announce being honored with a prestigious Customer Value Leadership Award from leading international automotive industry advisory and research firm, Frost & Sullivan

Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software solutions, announce being honored with a prestigious Customer Value Leadership Award from leading international automotive industry advisory and research firm, Frost & Sullivan.

3SS’ groundbreaking 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform has won F&S’ prestigious accolade for “European In-vehicle Entertainment Industry Excellence in Best Practices.”‍

3Ready Automotive is an in-car entertainment platform offered as Entertainment-as-a-Service (EaaS) to power in-car displays, and deliver leading-edge super-aggregated entertainment. The service offers an abundance of engaging apps and services, combined from multiple sources – the OEM’s own, and local and global third-party content.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. This award acknowledges 3SS’ excellence in the in-vehicle entertainment space.

Comprising multiple content and technology partnerships, the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem enables automakers to create and deliver video entertainment that blends into a vehicle’s HMI with a customized look and feel. By providing user-centric and personalized entertainment, the system helps OEMs enhance users’ service engagement and brand connection. Meanwhile, 3Ready’s intuitive user interface and navigation accelerate content discovery, so the car’s occupants spend more time enjoying the entertainment they love.‍

‍“Accentuating continuous technological advancement and an entertainment-as-a-service model, 3SS delivers next-level convenience and fuels premium entertainment services with 3Ready Automotive. The one-stop shop demonstrates the company’s efforts toward minimizing time-to-content for consumers with a single access point for all apps and solutions,” writes Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

By choosing 3Ready, automakers can tailor the user experience while retaining full control of the content choices offered. They can curate their service by using 3Ready’s Content Management System, empowering Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship teams to engage with customers in real-time, with no need for software updates.

“We created 3Ready Automotive to help OEMs unlock new revenue streams and deliver seamless and personal in-car experiences that mirror much-loved entertainment experiences that consumers enjoy on their favorite devices at home,” said Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS. “Furthermore, we designed our solution with OEMs top-of-mind, so they can deliver customized in-vehicle entertainment, free from the complexities of lengthy implementations and eliminating technological risks.”

OEMs can manage, style, curate and target the content and the entire experience on-the-fly, remotely, across their whole fleet.

Moreover, 3Ready Automotive enables vehicle manufacturers to monetize in-car entertainment via new service categories, offerings, promotions and business models. OEMs’ operational and commercial requirements can be satisfied as they evolve throughout a vehicle product’s lifecycle.

“We are profoundly honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this Customer Value Leadership Award, and it will propel us ever forward as we work with automakers and our partners to shape the future of in-car entertainment,” said Walter.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high potential for market acceptance of 3SS’ technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

SOURCE: 3Ready Automotive