From disco to crypto: Ford F-Series trucks outlast every trend

For the 48th year in a row, Ford F-Series reigns as America’s best-selling truck – with more than 33 million sold since 1977*. This unprecedented streak also marks its 43rd year as the nation’s top-selling vehicle overall – underscoring its position as America’s favorite vehicle.

“The enduring legacy of the F-Series is not just a result of our relentless pursuit of improvement but also a reflection of the trust between Ford, our dealers and customers,” said Andrew Frick, President of Ford Blue “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our customers and are committed to continuing to earn their business every single day.”

From F-150, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, to F-600, F-Series’ success is built on Ford’s commitment to offer a diverse range of powertrains to meet every customer’s needs. No other manufacturer offers the choices Ford does. From gas and diesel-powered workhorses to the PowerBoost Hybrid and all-electric F-150 Lightning – Ford continues to lead the charge in truck innovation.

The 2025 F-Series lineup showcases Ford’s dedication to innovation, capability and advanced technology, including available features like:

BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system**

Pro Power Onboard transforms your truck into a mobile power source; 2024 F-150 offers the most exportable power of any gas-powered pickup in its class.***

New Pro Access Tailgate provides improved access and use of the bed, even when towing.

Towing tech like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Smart Hitch and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, take the frustration out of hitching and backing up a trailer

Ford Pro™ Vehicle Integration System 2.0 connects upfit instrumentation into the digital systems of Super Duty, helping simplify vehicle conversions for hard-working industries

Best-in-class maximum available payload of 8,000 lbs1 and best-in-class maximum available towing of 40,000 lbs2 on Super Duty make hauling and towing easy, taking on the toughest jobs.

* FAO or Ford Reported Sales Data: 1977 – November 2024.

** Available feature on select vehicles. BlueCruise requires an active plan or trial – see ford.com/bluecruise or lincoln.com/technology/bluecruise for details. Terms apply. BlueCruise is a driver-assist feature and does not replace safe driving or driver’s attention, judgment or need to control the vehicle. Only remove hands in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

*** Class is full-sized pickups under 8,500lbs. GVWR

1Max. payload of 8,000 lbs. available on F-350® XL model Regular Cab 4X2 DRW with Gas Heavy-Duty Payload Package. Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Always properly secure cargo. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR

2Max gooseneck tow rating of 40,000 lbs. available on F-450® Regular Cab with available 6.7L HO diesel engine and Gooseneck Tow Package. Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories, and number of passengers. Class is Full-Size Pickups over 8,500 lbs. GVWR

