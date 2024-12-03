From Austria to Hungary: BMW Group Plant Steyr produces first electric engines for Neue Klasse test vehicles

First sixth-generation e-engines from Steyr dispatched to Debrecen for test vehicles

Just ten months after the start of system installation, the first electric engine was now shipped from BMW Group Plant Steyr to Debrecen, Hungary. At BMW Group Plant Debrecen, the e-engine will be used in Neue Klasse text vehicles.

“Our plant in Steyr has been delivering the first sixth-generation electric engines to the development department in Munich since September. We also recently began sending our e-engines directly to BMW Group Plant Debrecen, where they are being installed in test vehicles,” explains Klaus von Moltke, SVP Engine Production at BMW AG and Managing Director of BMW Group Plant Steyr.

Plant Steyr already launched production of the first next-generation electric motors three months ago. Helmut Hochsteiner, VP of Electric Engine Production at BMW Group Plant Steyr, adds: “Over the coming months, we will continue to validate and optimise the complex production process for the new electric motors,” The supply of Plant Debrecen with electric engines from Steyr marks the next important milestone towards the start of series production – both Neue Klasse and its electric motors from Austria.

SOURCE: BMW Group